‘Old-fashioned midfielder’ Elliot Anderson ‘could be one of the very best’ as Nottingham Forest set £100m-plus price tag for Man City-linked star

While interest may be held at the Etihad Stadium and Old Trafford, prising Anderson away from the City Ground will not be easy. Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is renowned for being the toughest of negotiators and will not sanction any deal unless those on Trentside stand to benefit significantly from said agreement.

Collective coffers there could receive a considerable boost if the decision is eventually taken to move a promising England international on and reinvest the funds that he helps to generate elsewhere.

It has been suggested that Anderson will come with a nine-figure price tag, with the likes of City and United needing to find £100 million-plus ($134m) if they have any intention of acquiring a man that should light up this summer’s World Cup when forming part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans with Three ambitious Lions.