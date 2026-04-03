Niko Kovac defends Nico Schlotterbeck as Borussia Dortmund defender publicly denies contract agreement with Bundesliga club

The Dortmund head coach expressed his frustration with the spread of misinformation, emphasising that the 26-year-old was merely reacting to external noise. Kovac believes the situation was handled correctly by the player, who felt the need to set the record straight while away on international duty.

"It wasn't Schlotti who made the headlines, but those who spread rumours that simply weren't true," Kovac told reporters when asked about the situation. "Schlotti has the right to clarify things. He hasn't done anything wrong."

Schlotterbeck himself admitted to being "very surprised" by the specific details leaked to the press, including figures regarding a pay rise and a potential release clause. Speaking after Germany’s win over Ghana, he confirmed that while negotiations are ongoing, no signatures have been put to paper yet.