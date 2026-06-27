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Como 1907 v SSC Napoli - Serie AGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Nico Paz stays! Como agree to €60m Real Madrid proposal as La Liga giants add a bigger buy back clause to deal

Transfers
N. Paz
Como
LaLiga
Serie A
Real Madrid

Italian outfit Como have pulled off a stunning transfer coup by agreeing to a €60 million proposal from Real Madrid to retain the services of Argentine playmaker Nico Paz. The ambitious Serie A club successfully fought off rival interest to keep their talismanic midfielder by the lake, though the Spanish giants have secured a significantly higher buy-back clause in the process.

  • Como secure Paz future

    In a dramatic transfer twist, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Como have agreed to re-buy Paz from Real for a substantial €60 million fee. The Italian side moved decisively to prevent the Spanish giants from activating their original cut-price buy-back option before the looming deadline. This record-breaking financial outlay ensures the highly-rated Argentine playmaker will remain by the lake for at least one more season, anchoring the squad ahead of their historic debut campaign in the Champions League.

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  • Nico PazGetty Images

    Talisman commits to project

    Paz, 21, has been a vital cog for Como over the last two seasons. Last season, he netted a whopping 12 Serie A goals as the lakeside club sealed a place in the Champions League. Madrid were expected to trigger their clause and add him to the squad for next season, while Inter had been interested in paying the Spanish giants' premium asking price to snap him up this summer, but Como have acted quickly enough to ensure he remains part of Cesc Fabregas' squad for the time being.

  • Madrid retain future control

    The complex negotiations required a structural overhaul of the initial agreement that brought the academy graduate to Italy for just €6 million two summers ago. In that original deal, Los Blancos held a 50% sell-on fee alongside incremental buy-back clauses for three seasons, with the second deadline of €10m looming next Tuesday. Madrid, looking to raise immediate capital for incoming manager Jose Mourinho's project, used this leverage to negotiate the new €60m package structured across four annual instalments, while establishing a revised €80m buy-back option for next summer.

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  • Como 1907 v Juventus FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Champions League test awaits

    Como must now balance this immense financial investment with Financial Fair Play regulations as they continue to build a competitive squad for a gruelling multi-front campaign. Retaining their brightest jewel provides a monumental psychological boost for the club's passionate supporters ahead of an unprecedented European adventure at the Stadio Sinigaglia. Attention turns to the upcoming summer transfer window, where management will look to secure defensive reinforcements to complement Fabregas’s star-studded midfield unit.