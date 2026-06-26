The ultimate transfer domino! How €60m Nico Paz could unlock Jose Mourinho’s blockbuster move for Inter defender revealed

Los Blancos are currently evaluating their next move regarding Paz, whose sensational performances in Serie A have changed the transfer landscape. The Spanish giants are prepared to trigger a €9m buy-back clause to reclaim the player from Como. However, rather than integrating him into the first team, the club intends to immediately offer the Italian side the chance to keep him permanently for a massive €60 million.

While that valuation might be beyond Como's financial reach despite their wealthy ownership, Inter have emerged as serious suitors for the Argentine playmaker, according to AS. This interest has presented Real Madrid with a golden opportunity to satisfy Mourinho's demand for a top-tier central defender by dragging Bastoni into the conversation.



