Neymar misses big Santos Copa Sudamericana victory after participating in Brazilian Poker Championship

Santos manager Cuca was quick to clarify the situation surrounding his star man after the 4-1 victory over Universidad Central. The veteran coach insisted that the decision to leave Neymar out was primarily aimed at ensuring he was fully rested following his international commitment.

"Since he was sidelined for a few days and didn't have a holiday, we decided to let him get even stronger, training hard so he could have a run of games," Cuca explained after the match. "Now, in ten days, we're going to play four matches. What advantage would it be to bring him here? You saw how hard and exhausting the trip is. He stayed there working, just like [Willian] Arao, Joao Schmidt, and Igor Vinicius, and that gives us more options for the upcoming games."

Despite his evening at the poker table, Neymar has been putting in the work at the club's training ground. He had recently shared a video on social media showing him scoring goals and looking sharp in training drills. The manager's plan appears to be focused on ensuring Neymar is at 100 per cent for the domestic campaign, where the club is currently struggling in 15th place in the league table.



