‘It’s over’ - Neymar announces international retirement after tearful end to last World Cup for Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer

Neymar has officially announced his retirement from international football in the wake of Brazil’s shock World Cup exit. The 34-year-old was left inconsolable on the pitch as the Selecao were dumped out of the tournament in the Round of 16 following a 2-1 defeat to Norway.

Despite converting a late consolation penalty in the final seconds of the match, the legendary forward confirmed in the mixed zone that he would not represent his nation again. The defeat brings a curtain down on a magnificent career that has spanned 16 years at the highest level of the international game.



