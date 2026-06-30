Neymar mocks German economist who predicted Japan would beat Brazil with savage social media post

Klement, a mathematician and economist, had attracted attention before the tournament after predicting that Japan would beat Brazil in the knockout stages. He based the forecast on his World Cup prediction model, which had previously identified the winners of the 2014, 2018 and 2022 tournaments.

Before the competition, Klement told Fortune India: "I don't make predictions about individual matches in the group stage, but I do predict that we might get a match between Brazil and Japan in the last 32 and that Japan will win against Brazil. That sounds absurd to me at first, because Brazil is the world's most successful team in history. Yet, the current generation of players is not at their best, while Japan has a very good team at the moment."

After Brazil's victory, Neymar wrote on X: "Mr. Joachim Klement... please try again at the next World Cup."







