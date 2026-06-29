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Mark Doyle

Brazil player ratings vs Japan: That's why Don Carlo is the coolest customer in football! Ancelotti masterminds come-from-behind win by sticking with Casemiro and bringing on Gabriel Martinelli to lead Selecao in the last 16 of the World Cup

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Brazil vs Japan
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Vinicius Junior
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G. Martinelli

Casemiro and Gabriel Martinelli got the goals as Brazil came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 in Houston to progress to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup. The five-time champions appeared to be heading for an embarrassingly early exit after falling behind to a terrific first-half strike from Kaishu Sano, who found the bottom corner of Alisson Becker's net with a low shot after pouncing on a misplaced pass from Danilo.

However, Carlo Ancelotti unsurprisingly didn't panic. The obvious move would have been for him to take off Casemiro during the break, as the 34-year-old didn't even get close to Sano as the Japan midfielder surged forward to score, but Ancelotti always knows what he's doing. The Italian stuck with his former Real Madrid charge and, almost inevitably, it was Casemiro who headed Brazil level 11 minutes after the interval.

Ancelotti then brought on Gabriel Martinelli and, just when it appeared as if an enthralling encounter in Texas was going to extra-time, the maddeningly inconsistent Arsenal winger broke Japanese hearts in the fifth minute of injury time by taking a clever pass from Bruno Guimaraes before just managing to beat Zion Suzuki with a shot that went in via the right post.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Brazil players on show as the Selecao set up a last-16 meeting with either Norway or Ivory Coast...

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH76-BRA-JPNAFP

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Alisson Becker (6/10):

    Some questions were asked of the Liverpool No.1 over getting beaten from distance by Sano but he was at full stretch for a wonderfully precise shot and just couldn't get anything on it. As usual, he distributed the ball well.

    Danilo (4/10):

    Produced one decent cross into the area for Guimaraes but he was poor for the most part. Gifted Japan their opener with a shocking pass and was also later booked for hauling down Daizen Maeda.

    Marquinhos (7/10):

    Japan's pace on the break posed some problems for the Paris Saint-Germain captain but he unsurprisingly kept his composure at all times, particularly in possession.

    Gabriel Magalhaes (7/10):

    The Arsenal centre-back had the odd nervy moment but was outstanding on the ball throughout and Casemiro headed home one of several outstanding crosses from Gabriel.

    Douglas Santos (7/10):

    He's no Roberto Carlos but he was a decent outlet down the left-hand side and also did really well to head the ball back across the box for Casemiro, whose shot was somehow cleared off the line.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH76-BRA-JPNAFP

    Midfield

    Bruno Guimaraes (8/10):

    Always willing to drive forward and try make something happen for Brazil, the Newcastle United ace had three attempts on goal in the first half alone. It, thus, came as no surprise to see him provide the pass from which Martinelli decided the game.

    Casemiro (7/10):

    The expectation was that he'd be taken off at half-time, given he was on a booking and being far too easily beaten in midfield, but Ancelotti's faith in the veteran was repaid. Casemiro had already seen one header scrambled off the line before nodding home the equaliser at the back post.

    Lucas Paqueta (6/10):

    Went off injured at half-time, which was a shame, as he'd had a couple of cracks on goal, and also created two chances. Given Casemiro also hobbled off late on, Ancelotti could be without two of his preferred midfield trio for the last 16...

  • Brazil v Japan: Round Of 32 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Rayan (6/10):

    Worked hard and showed flashes of what he could do down the right flank but his most valuable contribution was winning the ball back in the Japanese box in the build-up to Martinelli's winner.

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    Looked lively during the first half but was mainly restricted to shots from distance before moving into a deeper role following Endrick's half-time introduction. The Manchester United attacker was then taken off in the 66th minute, as his influence had waned considerably by that stage.

    Vinicius Junior (7/10):

    Pretty quiet in the first half, as Brazil toiled against Japan's low block, but came to life after the equaliser and was so unlucky to see his shot pushed onto the post by Zion Suzuki at the end of a sensational run from the middle of the park.

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  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH76-BRA-JPNAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Endrick (6/10):

    Came on for the injured Paqueta during the break and impressed with some of his link play.

    Gabriel Martinelli (7/10):

    Replaced Cunha midway through the second half and scored the winner with just seconds to go.

    Fabinho (N/A):

    Took over in midfield from Casemiro, who picked up a knock in injury time at the end of regulation time.

    Danilo Santos (N/A):

    Thrown on to waste some crucial seconds late on.

    Carlo Ancelotti (8/10):

    Make no mistake about it, Brazil were in big trouble at the break but Don Carlo once again showed why he's widely regarded as the coolest customer in football. Continuing to trust in Casemiro was crucial but so, too, was bringing Martinelli off the bench and playing him more centrally than usual. This is why Brazil wanted Ancelotti as their boss. He's the best in the business.

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