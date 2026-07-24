'Mind your own business!' - Santos star Neymar blasts critics after being spotted at poker tournament

The former Barcelona and PSG star hit back at public criticism while uploading a video of himself preparing for a gym session. He stressed: "I was here getting ready for my second training session, and I remembered that during my day off, a lot of people were talking about me playing poker and all that. But I worked out in the morning; I didn't go to the match because I had just returned to training, and the next day I was already off."

He added a pointed message for those questioning his professional commitment to Peixe: "Anyway, now I'm here getting ready to train, so I want to ask you all: can I train, or are you going to keep nagging too? Go mind your own business!"