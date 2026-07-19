Neymar treats himself to £17m gift! Brazilian superstar buys superyacht after enduring World Cup heartache - with David Beckham & Cristiano Ronaldo being joined in boating club

Neymar has officially joined the ranks of football’s most extravagant boat owners after completing the purchase of a £17 million superyacht. The Santos forward decided to treat himself to the luxury vessel shortly after Brazil’s disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The acquisition of the yacht, which has been christened 'Enejota' - a phonetic play on the Portuguese pronunciation of his initials 'NJ' - comes at a significant turning point in the forward's storied career. While the price tag is eye-watering for most, it rivals the investments made by his peers. Ronaldo previously spent £5.5m on his own luxury yacht back in 2020 to celebrate a Serie A title with Juventus, while Beckham is also a known enthusiast.