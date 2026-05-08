Morgan Gibbs-White over Elliot Anderson? Man Utd offered Bruno Fernandes succession advice amid talk of Nottingham Forest transfer raids

United need to have a succession blueprint in place, as they seek to become Premier League title contenders once more, and will have scouts around the world keeping an eye out for game-changers that boast match-altering ability.

Quizzed on whether the Red Devils will already be planning for life without Fernandes, and who could form part of those discussions, ex-United coach Meulensteen - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Best Betting Bonuses - said: “You always do that. You need to start looking at it.

“First, you need to analyse and break it down. What does Bruno give you? And that's the sort of qualities that you want to be replaced. Obviously, he's a hard worker, he's always fit, he always plays, and on the pitch he has got that ability to link the play from back to front in the best and quickest possible way - one pass over 60, 70 yards. He can hit that ball, he can drive the ball, he can carry it, he can obviously assist, and the goals he’s scored. That's the package that you're looking at.

“Now, are there many like Bruno about at this moment in time? Like, really similar players to him In the Premier League? There are similar players - [Martin] Odegaard does a similar job for Arsenal. And I would say [Rayan] Cherki, Bernardo Silva do similar jobs for City.

“Those are the things you need to start looking at. And Morgan Gibbs-White, I could see him in that sort of role. But Bruno is obviously an exceptional player.”