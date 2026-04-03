More than Alexander Isak? Harry Kane told £500m transfer fee would be ‘worth it’ after big billing from Bayern Munich bosses

Bundesliga champions Bayern have their talismanic No.9 tied to a contract through to 2027. They have seen him rewrite the record books while plundering 133 goals through 136 appearances. Kane is already the all-time leading scorer for Tottenham and the Three Lions.

Having lifted his trophy curse in Germany, the evergreen 32-year-old is in the process of chasing down more major honours with club and country. He is eyeing Champions League glory in 2026, ahead of another World Cup campaign over the summer.

If he were to land either, or potentially both of those titles, then a serious claim would be staked for Ballon d’Or recognition. With that standing in the global game taken into account, it comes as no surprise to find that Bayern are trying to put fresh terms in place.

They have no intention of inviting offers for Kane, but honorary president Hoeness has told kicker - having seen Swedish frontman Isak become the most expensive player in British football when leaving Newcastle for Liverpool in 2025: “It was a bit of a risk [spending €100m on him in 2023]. But he's played incredibly well for us in recent years. If we consider the price-performance ratio, I'd say €150m. But then you see that Alexander Isak of Liverpool cost €150m (£131m/$173m). If he's worth €150m, then Harry is worth €250m (£218m/$289m).”