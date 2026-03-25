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Mohamed Salah to link up with Lionel Messi in MLS?! Inter Miami 'willing' to make transfer offer for outgoing Liverpool icon
Inter Miami eye sensational Salah swoop
Salah has sent shockwaves through the football world by confirming he will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. According to a report by The Independent, Inter Miami are willing to present a proposal to lure Salah across the Atlantic, ready to battle lucrative competing offers from the Saudi Pro League.
However, the move would not be without its complications. Miami currently have no Designated Player (DP) spots available, which are required to sign a player of Salah's stature outside the league's salary cap. To make the dream move a reality, the Florida-based franchise would need to perform a significant roster reshuffle this summer to accommodate his arrival.
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An emotional Anfield farewell
Salah took to social media to release a highly emotional video across social media to announce his impending departure, marking the end of a prolific nine-year stint in which the Egyptian helped Liverpool win every major trophy available.
Within the Liverpool dressing room, the reaction has been one of deep respect for a player who defined an era. Left-back Andy Robertson, who arrived at Anfield in the same window as Salah, was among the first to pay tribute. "Mohamed, Thank you. 9 of the best years of our lives with amazing memories on and off the pitch. Watching you become the best at what you do and become one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of," the Scotsman wrote.
Saudi Pro League raid on Reds hierarchy
The upheaval at Liverpool could extend far beyond the pitch, as the Independent report suggests that the Saudi Pro League is targeting the club’s sporting brain trust. Footballing chief Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes have both emerged as primary targets for the Middle Eastern league this summer. The division's leadership views Edwards as an ideal candidate for a high-level overseeing role, while Hughes has been identified for a key position at Al-Hilal.
Edwards only recently returned to Fenway Sports Group to spearhead a multi-club model. With those plans currently shelved after European targets like Bordeaux and Getafe were deemed overvalued, Saudi officials are poised to pounce should the shift in strategy lead him to seek a new challenge.
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Focus shifts to cup glory
With Arsenal currently setting the pace at the Premier League summit and Liverpool 21 points behind in fifth, the Reds' hopes of retaining their title are already over. As a result, Salah's farewell tour has shifted its focus squarely onto knockout football. The campaign now hinges on two massive quarter-finals: an FA Cup showdown with Manchester City and a Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain. Delivering in these blockbuster ties offers the Egyptian the perfect chance to end his Anfield era with more silverware.