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'The day has come' - Mohamed Salah confirms he will LEAVE Liverpool after this season as Egypt star drops shock farewell video
Salah drops surprise video
Despite signing a new contract last year that ties him to the club until 2027, speculation surrounding Salah's future has been circulating all season amid his and the Reds' struggles since winning the Premier League title. A public rift between the 33-year-old and coach Arne Slot erupted earlier in the campaign, with the Egyptian saying he felt he had been thrown "under the bus" by the club. Now, with the Reds' campaign still in disarray Salah has published a video confirming that after years of record-breaking performances, trophies, and establishing himself as one of the greatest players in Premier League history, his legendary Anfield career is nearing its end.
Salah confirms summer exit
"Hello, everyone. Unfortunately, the day has come. This is the first part of my farewell. I will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season," he began.
"I wanted to start by saying that... I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people, would become part of my life.
"Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion. It's a history. It's a spirit I can't explain in words to anyone not part of this club."
Liverpool address Egypt star's announcement
Shortly after Salah's video was posted, Liverpool released a statement that read: "Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool FC at the end of the 2025-26 season.
"The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.
"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them. "
The statement concluded: "With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield."
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Where next for Salah?
Salah, who joined Liverpool from Roma in the summer of 2017, has been linked with clubs in the Saudi Pro League for some time, with those in charge of the division making no secret of their desire to lure him to the Middle East. It was reported recently that he has already held talks over a possible switch to Al-Ittihad. However, MLS has also emerged as a possible destination for the iconic forward.
While Liverpool's hopes of a title defence are over, Salah could still add FA Cup and Champions League winners' medals to his collection of Liverpool accolades, which already includes two Premier League crowns, an FA Cup and a European title.