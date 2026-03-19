Minotti: "I shielded two teammates who crashed through a gate in their car; I was run over by Galeazzi at the World Cup"

Lorenzo Minotti looks back on his career with Parma in the 1990s.





The former Italy international defender said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: “The best victory was the Cup Winners’ Cup final against Antwerp at Wembley, the stadium of all stadiums, and our international breakthrough. I savoured every moment: the training session the day before, the tour of the city we always did on away trips, the steps leading up to collect the trophy. And of course the goal: I always paid close attention to the technical execution. And that’s exactly how it was that time too: I bent my standing leg, tilted my upper body and struck the ball on the volley. It took a strange trajectory; it looked as if it were remote-controlled.”





"In Italy, the opposition were very strong, stronger than us. And they were used to handling the pressure for a whole year. First there was Milan’s ‘Invincibles’, whose unbeaten run we actually ended, and then Lippi’s Juventus. We came close but it wasn’t enough. However, winning the UEFA Cup in the final against that Juventus side in 1995 was a great source of satisfaction."



