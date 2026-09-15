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Mikel Arteta issues challenge to Arsenal wonderkid Max Dowman ahead of Carabao Cup clash
Dowman waiting for his moment
For Dowman, the Carabao Cup holds significant personal meaning. It was in this competition last term that he was handed his first start for the Gunners in a 2-0 victory over Brighton in the fourth round. Despite his rapid ascent, the 16-year-old has been an unused substitute on four occasions this season, including the recent trip to Italy to face Napoli. While fans are eager to see the creative midfielder back in action, Arteta is carefully managing his workload to ensure he continues his upward trajectory without burning out too early.
The competition for places in the Arsenal engine room has never been fiercer, particularly with the likes of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze bolstering the attacking options. The Carabao Cup provides a vital window for Dowman to prove he belongs among the senior stars on a more regular basis.
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Arteta demands more from teenage starlet
Arteta has made it clear that Dowman will not be handed first-team opportunities on a silver platter. Despite the hype surrounding the midfielder, who became the youngest player to start a Premier League fixture last season, the Spaniard is adamant that minutes must be merited through performance and application on the training ground. The Gunners are currently navigating a grueling schedule, and while rotation is expected for the trip to Portman Road, Arteta is maintaining a high bar for his squad's younger members.
"Max will have his chance," the Arsenal boss told the club's official website. "He will have his minutes, and he will have to earn them like anybody else. We know the talent that we have, we know the players that we have there, and we need to help him and find a way to make sure that he continues to develop and help the team."
Navigating a relentless fixture list
The Carabao Cup clash against Ipswich represents Arsenal’s third different competition in quick succession, following high-stakes encounters in the Premier League and the Champions League. After a hard-fought victory over Chelsea, the North London side travelled to Naples for a European showdown before securing three points against Sunderland. This relentless run of away fixtures has tested the depth of the squad, yet Arteta believes the mental fortitude of his players will carry them through the next challenge in Suffolk.
"We'll look at the players' eyes and they will say they want to play, and ‘I want to win a game, and I want to improve,'" Arteta said. The manager noted that his squad is constantly looking to evolve, even after positive results. "They will review the [Sunderland] game, and they will be willing for more because I know the boys," he added.
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A massive week for the Gunners
Arsenal's talisman Bukayo Saka has also weighed in on the challenges facing the team during this intensive period. The England international emphasized the physical toll that constant travel and high-intensity matches can take on the group. The squad has had little time to recover between trips to Naples, Sunderland, and now Ipswich, but the morale within the camp remains exceptionally high as they look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
"It's been a massive week for us," Saka said. "There has been a lot of travelling. People don't understand behind the scenes how it's been, but I'm really happy with how we've managed this. It's amazing for us, so credit to the team, the staff, all of us. We need to keep going — it doesn't stop."
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