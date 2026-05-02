Michael Olise scores last-gasp equaliser as Bayern involved in six-goal thriller after benching Harry Kane & Luis Diaz ahead of Champions League decider

With a crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain looming, Vincent Kompany opted for a high-risk strategy by making seven changes to his starting XI. Harry Kane, Olise and Luis Diaz were all dropped to the bench, while Jonathan Tah was handed the captain’s armband for the first time.

The rotation initially appeared to backfire as Heidenheim, celebrating their 100th Bundesliga match, took full advantage of the lack of cohesion in the Bayern ranks. Budu Zivzivadze opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a neat flick-on, before Eren Dinkçi doubled the lead nine minutes later after being played through by the impressive Marnon Busch.