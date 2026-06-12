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‘Simply the best’ - Michael Olise ranked above Lamine Yamal as French World Cup winner reacts to Real Madrid transfer rumours raging around Bayern Munich winger
Goal contributions: Olise's stunning numbers at Bayern
Former Crystal Palace playmaker Olise has arrived in North America on the back of a stunning domestic campaign in Germany that delivered a second league title. He registered 15 goals and 19 assists across 32 Bundesliga appearances.
He also helped Bayern to the Champions League semi-finals and a DFB-Pokal triumph, leading some to suggest that he could come into contention for Ballon d’Or recognition. Capturing another major trophy with his country would enhance said claims to a prestigious Golden Ball.
Leboeuf believes that Olise is very much in elite company, with the enigmatic 24-year-old outperforming every other rival in his chosen position. That includes teen sensation Yamal, who posted 22 goals and 14 assists in a Liga title-winning season for Barca that was disrupted by injury.
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Olise vs Yamal: Who is the best right winger in the world?
Asked if Olise is operating at a similar level to a youngster that continues to earn comparisons with Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi, former France international defender Leboeuf - speaking exclusively to GOAL in association with World Cup Betting - said: “I think right now, especially because Lamine had some injuries this season and hasn't performed the way he used to perform the year before or at the beginning of the season, and because we are French, we want to consider and I think it's only fair that Michael Olise is simply the best player in this position in the world right now.
“I mean he showed it last week [when scoring a hat-trick against Northern Ireland] and all season long with Bayern Munich and with France and we just hope that he will keep that mojo for the rest of the World Cup. But no doubt that those two players are absolutely amazing and don't forget Lamine Yamal is only 18. I want to put above Lamine Yamal, I want to put Michael Olise, he has proven this season that he's the best on the right side.”
Will Real Madrid make an offer for €150m-rated Olise?
Unsurprisingly, Olise’s exploits at the Allianz Arena have attracted admiring glances from across Europe. Having joined Bayern for €60 million (£52m/$69m) in 2024, his price tag is said to have more than doubled.
That is not deterring the likes of Real Madrid, with the Blancos forever in the market for ‘Galactico’ additions. It is being claimed that Florentino Perez is prepared to pay €150m (£129m/$173m) for another destructive attacking talent.
Pressed on whether Olise would be a shrewd addition in the Spanish capital, Leboeuf added: “Of course, yeah. You want to see maybe Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Olise playing together at the front but you want to resolve all the issues and problems that they have in the middle of the park and at the back so it's funny to think just about scoring goals but if you don't know how to defend you're going to lose games and many games.
“I'm not sure that Michael Olise is willing to come to that Real Madrid that we saw last season. He has a chance to play for a great club, he's absolutely fantastic with great players fighting for each other, maybe having a chance to win the Champions League with Bayern Munich so I'm not sure.
“I refused to go to Real Madrid and it's one of my regrets because I was at Chelsea and I was very pleased at Chelsea but after I refused Real Madrid is when I started to see a little bit of a descent in my career and maybe I should have tried. John Toshak wanted me but he only stayed like two months and so maybe I would have been kicked away as well so I don't know if it would have been good but it's kind of a regret.
“Can you refuse to go to Real Madrid? That's the problem because Real Madrid is, if we talk about history, the best club in the world - what a stadium. Do you want to play there, do you want to play at Santiago Bernabeu every other game? I don't know if you can refuse. I don't know if Michael Olise will refuse but don't forget that he plays for a fantastic club so it’s up to him. Nothing will be critical if he decides to go or if he decides to stay.”
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Olise hoping to help France to World Cup glory in 2026
Olise is tied to a contract through to 2029 and Bayern have made it clear that they have no intention of inviting offers for one of their prized assets. They will shun any bids that are tabled during the summer transfer window.
Their resolve may be tested, though, with Olise preparing to illuminate the grandest of sporting stages. France, who fell agonisingly short against Messi and Argentina at Qatar 2022, will open their latest World Cup quest when facing Senegal at MetLife Stadium - the venue that will host the 2026 final - on June 16.
How far will France go at the World Cup?
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