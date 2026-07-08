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‘Fighting for every trophy’ - Michael Carrick reveals 2026-27 ambition for Man Utd as Red Devils prepare for Premier League & Champions League challenges
Red Devils eye return to glory days
Carrick is refusing to temper expectations at Old Trafford, boldly claiming that his United side are ready to compete for "every trophy available" in the 2026-27 season. Having successfully stabilised the ship following the departure of Ruben Amorim, the former England midfielder has been tasked with restoring the Red Devils to the pinnacle of world football.
"We know we’ve got what it takes to beat the best teams in this league," Carrick wrote in a message to fans in the club’s official yearbook. "Now it’s about doing that over a full Premier League campaign, while also fighting for every trophy available to us. We’ve got a fantastic group of players, and we believe they have the required standards of talent, commitment and determination to be successful here. They love being at the club, and we can see how badly they want it; that gives us the confidence to know we’re really building something and moving in the right direction."
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Stunning impact leads to permanent deal
Carrick’s optimism is rooted in the remarkable turnaround he orchestrated after taking the reins in January. He steered United from sixth place to a comfortable third-place finish, ensuring a return to Europe's elite competition. The club’s resurgence was so impressive that no Premier League team won more games than United’s 12 during his 17-game tenure at the end of last term.
This form earned Carrick a two-year contract to lead the club permanently. Reflecting on his arrival, Carrick noted: "During the first few days after I returned to the club, myself and the coaching staff talked to the players about the huge opportunity we all have to represent Manchester United, which means so much to so many people, and the importance of embracing the challenge of playing for our club. The players certainly did that and more, and we can be really proud of the progress the group has made over the last few months."
Rooney calls for Old Trafford realism
Despite the manager's fighting talk, club legend Wayne Rooney has urged supporters to remain grounded. While acknowledging the shift in atmosphere, Rooney believes jumping straight into a title fight with Manchester City and Arsenal might be a step too far in the immediate future. He suggests that another top-four finish and a domestic cup win would represent realistic progression for the upcoming campaign. "We all want them to win the league, but you have to be realistic... I think it’s going to be very difficult, but trying to get an improvement," Rooney said.
Nevertheless, Carrick remains focused on the highest possible ceiling, stating: "We have a huge responsibility here to win and play exciting football. That never changes, and we should always be striving to compete for the biggest trophies. There are steps to take, but we are in a good place to take them."
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Midfield reinforcement key to trophy ambitions
To back up Carrick’s lofty ambitions, United are expected to be aggressive in the summer transfer window. With Casemiro officially departing, the priority is to bolster the engine room. A deal for Atalanta’s Ederson is nearing completion despite reports of talks breaking down, but the recruitment team is not stopping there as they look to build a squad capable of handling the heavy fixture list.
Names like Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouaméni, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, and Chelsea’s Andrey Santos have all been mooted as potential arrivals. Carrick is desperate to have his squad in place for the return of Champions League nights at Old Trafford, as he looks to deliver the club's first Premier League crown since 2013. The manager concluded: "I cannot wait to lead the group forward next season and for those special European nights to return to Old Trafford. We are ready to kick on and give you more of the great moments that United are all about."
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