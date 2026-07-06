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On or off? Truth about Ederson’s £38m transfer to Man Utd following reports of big-money deal for Brazil international midfielder breaking down
Red Devils dismiss collapse rumours
United sources have acted with speed to shut down claims that Ederson’s proposed move to Old Trafford was in jeopardy. Reports originating from Brazil on Sunday suggested that the deal for the 26-year-old was in danger of falling through, causing a stir among the United faithful who are eager to see the engine room reinforced this summer.
However, the club has clarified that there are no issues with the agreement and the transfer remains firmly on schedule. One source confirmed the status of the move to TEAMTalk, stating: "There are no issues with the Ederson move. He is due for a medical in England as soon as is logistically possible, and that will all be confirmed in due course, but the move is very much in place and still on."
- AFP
Financial details of the £38m package
The total package for the former Salernitana man is expected to reach £38.85m ($52m). United have negotiated a structured deal consisting of an initial fee of £34m with a further £3.85m in what are described as easily achievable performance-related add-ons. This clinical approach in the market follows a significant financial boost after the club reportedly cleared £110m of debt.
The 26-year-old Brazil international is expected to travel to England this week to undergo his medical examinations at Carrington. This follows Selecao's exit from the World Cup after a disappointing last-16 defeat to Norway on Sunday, freeing the midfielder to finalise his long-term contract with the Premier League giants. Notably, Ederson only played a total of 20 minutes across Brazil's entire campaign
Carrick’s midfield revolution begins
Ederson is viewed as the cornerstone of a midfield rebuild under Carrick. The manager is keen to inject athleticism and ball-carrying ability into the squad following the departure of veteran presence Casemiro. The club is reportedly looking to bring in as many as three new central midfielders to ensure they can compete for the Premier League title and the Champions League.
The player himself is understood to be fully committed to the move, having already agreed on personal terms for a deal that includes a club option to extend his stay. Once the medical is completed, he will represent the first major acquisition of the summer window, setting the tone for further business as the recruitment team continues to assess multiple options across the continent.
- Getty Images Sport
Further targets on the Old Trafford radar
While the focus is on concluding the Ederson deal, United’s scouting department remains active. According to the TEAMTalk report, interest has been credited in Chelsea's Andrey Santos and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, though the latter was the subject of an approach that was quickly rebuffed by the Cherries.
By securing the Atalanta star early, United hope to give Carrick a full pre-season with his primary tactical reinforcement. With the Brazil international set to sign a four-year contract, the hierarchy at Old Trafford is confident that this signing will be the catalyst for a successful era under the current coaching staff and INEOS ownership.
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