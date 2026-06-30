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Yosua Arya

Matheus Cunha aims savage five-word taunt at Japan star who questioned Neymar & Brazil's level before World Cup round of 32 tie

M. Cunha
Brazil
World Cup
Brazil vs Japan
Japan
K. Shiogai

Matheus Cunha hit back at Japan forward Kento Shiogai after Brazil's dramatic World Cup round of 32 victory. Shiogai had questioned Brazil's status among football's elite before kick-off, but Cunha responded after the final whistle by reminding him of the Selecao's unmatched World Cup record.

  • Brazil complete dramatic comeback to reach the last 16

    Brazil recovered from an early setback to beat Japan and book their place in the World Cup round of 16. Kaishu Sano gave Japan a surprise lead before the half-hour mark, putting Carlo Ancelotti's side under pressure in Houston.

    The Selecao improved after the break and levelled through Casemiro in the 56th minute. Gabriel Martinelli then sealed a dramatic 2-1 victory in the 96th minute, with his close-range finish crossing the line after striking the post. After the final whistle, Cunha sought out Japan forward Shiogai following the pre-match comments that had added tension to the fixture.

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  • Shiogai's remarks sparked Brazil's response

    The build-up to the match was dominated by Shiogai's assessment of Brazil's current status in international football. He claimed that the Selecao were no longer as respected as before, and said Neymar "wasn't the same anymore". His comments were later described by Ancelotti as "mind games", but they appeared to provide extra motivation for the Brazilian squad.

    Shiogai said: "I don't hear much about Brazil these days. Brazil used to be a powerhouse, but now only France and Argentina are strong."

    Following Brazil's victory, Cunha was seen holding up five fingers in reference to Brazil's five World Cup titles before directing a five-word taunt at Shiogai: "Five World Cups... you small!"



  • Ancelotti hails Brazil’s fighting spirit

    Reflecting on the victory and the noise surrounding the fixture, Ancelotti was full of praise for how his squad handled the pressure. The Italian tactician highlighted the importance of his bench, which proved to be the difference-maker as the Selecao wrestled back control of the tie in the closing stages.

    Ancelotti told reporters after the match: "We have a lot of options, on the bench and on the pitch. Japan are not an easy team. They’re an organised side, very intense. The fact that we deserved to win is very important."

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  • Scotland v Brazil: Group C - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Brazil turn their focus to the next stage

    Brazil now head into the round of 16 with renewed confidence after producing a comeback under pressure. Their second-half performance offers hope, but a tougher test awaits, with either Ivory Coast or Norway as their next opponents in the knockout stage.

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