'We needed a bit of luck' - Matheus Cunha speaks out on beating 'unbelievable' Bernd Leno to rescue point for Man Utd

Leno's heroic display throughout the afternoon frustrated United's attack as he repeatedly denied clear-cut opportunities from Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The visiting forward was quick to applaud the opposition goalkeeper's resilience while stressing that his team must sharpen their finishing in front of goal.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day at full-time at Craven Cottage, Cunha said: "I think we created a lot. Fulham played well also. We got our chances, if we finish them we can finish game with three points.

“Bernd Leno is always a good goalkeeper, today he was unbelievable. We have to congratulate him but also improve. To beat Leno today we needed a bit of luck, and I got that luck to score the goal. Maybe if it doesn't touch anyone it doesn't go in."