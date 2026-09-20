Michael Carrick reckons Manchester United did enough to win at Fulham, but they had to settle for a 1-1 draw on Sunday evening in the fifth round of the English Premier League.

United have picked up just 5 points from their opening 5 rounds, with a single win to their name, leaving them twelfth in the Premier League table.

Carrick told "BBC Sport": "I think we did enough to win the game. I think we were capable of winning it. It was an unfortunate own goal, but we were good for most of the match."

"Their goalkeeper made some brilliant saves, and on another day we would have conceded two or three," he added. "I was pleased with our reaction, as the players kept their self-belief and continued to do the right things. I think one point is the least we could have got."

Turning to Fulham's goal, he explained: "I think it might have been a foul on Matheus Cunha first, and there is an opinion on that. The ball went between one of the players, and it happened very quickly. We had luck in many similar moments. Fortunately, we came out of the match with something positive."

Does the noise around United get to him? "No, what bothers me is that we want better results," he said. "We want more points, we will go through a period where things do not go well, and we have been through a period like that where small things turned into big things."

He signed off: "We do not think things are perfect by any means. We need to win matches. The fans were great as usual today, and we have to give them a reason to keep cheering."

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums