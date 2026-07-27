Mason Mount heaps praise on 'brilliant' Man Utd new boy Andrey Santos after thumping win over Rosenborg

Beyond his technical contributions, Mount is embracing a leadership role within a youthful United squad, even donning the captain's armband during the second half of the Rosenborg clash. The 27-year-old was seen encouraging youngsters such as Shea Lacey, who opened the scoring with a brilliant individual effort.

Reflecting on his experience as a captain, the England international explained why he enjoys the responsibility: "You have different types of leaders. You have ones that are very vocal. I want to always see myself as one that leads by example and never stops working on the pitch.

"I’ve been captain previously so I love the role. Especially with a lot of younger players on the pitch, being able to speak to them and make them feel comfortable in the game and even off the pitch as well.

"It’s a role that I really like and I loved having it (the armband) in the second half."



