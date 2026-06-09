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Yosua Arya

Mason Greenwood agrees personal terms with Roma despite strong Fenerbahce links

Transfers
M. Greenwood
Roma
Serie A
Marseille
Ligue 1
Fenerbahce
Super Lig

Mason Greenwood has reportedly agreed personal terms with Roma as the Serie A side step up their pursuit of the Marseille forward. While the clubs are yet to reach an agreement on a transfer fee, Roma have emerged as favourites to sign the 24-year-old after Fenerbahce's interest cooled following developments in Turkey.

  • Roma move ahead in Greenwood pursuit

    Roma have reportedly taken a significant step in their pursuit of Greenwood after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the Marseille forward. According to Corriere dello Sport, the 24-year-old has given his approval to a move to the Stadio Olimpico. The proposed contract is said to feature a progressive salary structure, beginning with a net salary of €4 million plus performance-related bonuses.

    Roma's ownership group is keen to strengthen the squad and views Greenwood as a key attacking target. However, the transfer is not yet complete. Marseille are understood to value the player at around €55m, while Roma are preparing an opening offer worth approximately €40m.

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    Negotiations continue between the clubs

    Although Greenwood has reportedly agreed personal terms, discussions between Roma and Marseille remain ongoing as both clubs attempt to find common ground on a transfer fee. Marseille are under pressure to generate funds amid financial concerns and reports of a possible threat to their participation in next season's Europa League.

    That situation has increased the likelihood of a sale despite Greenwood's productive spell in Ligue 1. There are also indications that the forward is preparing for a move, with reports suggesting he has already returned the keys to his house in Aix ahead of a potential departure from France.

  • Roma emerge as frontrunners

    For much of the summer, Fenerbahce appeared to be the most likely destination for Greenwood. Interest from the Turkish club gained momentum after presidential candidate Hakan Safi publicly linked his campaign to a deal for the forward and claimed to have reached an agreement running until 2030.

    The situation changed after Safi lost to Aziz Yildirim in the election. With the proposal associated with Safi no longer progressing, the prospect of a move to Istanbul has effectively faded. That development has opened the door for Roma, who are now regarded as the leading contenders for Greenwood's signature as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

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    Transfer fees remain a barrier

    The next stage of the process centres on negotiations between Roma and Marseille. While Greenwood's reported preference is clear, the clubs still need to bridge a sizeable gap between the asking price and the proposed offer.

    Roma are expected to continue efforts to reduce Marseille's valuation before pre-season begins. Any agreement would also be of interest to Manchester United, who are reportedly set to benefit from a sell-on clause included in Greenwood's previous transfer.