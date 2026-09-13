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Marco Rose stays upbeat despite Bournemouth setting unwanted Premier League record in Brentford draw
Cherries held in thriller
Schade broke the deadlock for the visitors before Justin Kluivert levelled the contest, with Tavernier turning the game around shortly after the interval. However, a costly blunder from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic allowed the German forward to claim his second of the match and force a draw. Substitute Ben Gannon-Doak then saw his stoppage-time strike rattle the woodwork, denying the Cherries a long-awaited first victory of the campaign.
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Rose highlights positive display
The result leaves Bournemouth 15th in the table and establishes an unwanted Premier League record as the first team to lead in their opening four fixtures without winning any of them.
Nevertheless, Rose praised his squad's resilience when speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle: "We were behind for the first time this season, we reacted well, and lucky me, we didn't concede a late goal. We had more chances, more possession, we were the best team.
"Brentford is a tough opponent, they are good for second balls and have quite big guys and ballers as well. I liked how we competed, the way we defended in most situations. I like the way we attacked, our attitude. We were unlucky in a couple of situations, so we just get a point."
Andrews demands sharper execution
A hard-fought point extends the Bees' unbeaten top-flight record against the Cherries to nine matches (W5 D4), matching their four-game unbeaten start from the 2023-24 campaign.
Bees boss Andrews felt his side fell short of their standards despite hailing his two-goal forward's display: "I thought we could have done better. We did not hit the levels we set for ourselves.
"We come to a difficult place. They play a very specific way, and it was difficult to deal with at times. Equally, we did not make life easier for ourselves by certain things we were doing. Overall, I think it's a point game.
"He [Schade] was electric, he really has. The second he has come back in pre-season, the way he has attacked everything. He's in a good rhythm with his game. He looks very free at the moment, so long may that continue."
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European campaign begins next
Bournemouth must quickly tighten up defensively ahead of their Europa League opener away to Real Sociedad on Thursday, September 17. The daunting schedule continues three days later when the Cherries return to domestic action to host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on matchday five. The manager faces a critical test to find a winning formula and snap this winless run amid a congested fixture list.
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