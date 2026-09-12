Zian Flemming scored his first goal for Ipswich Town on Saturday. The Dutch striker grabbed the winner against Crystal Palace just before time: 2-3. At the same time, Justin Kluivert was also on target for his club AFC Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace - Ipswich Town 2-3

Both sides named a Dutchman in the starting XI: Quinten Timber for Crystal Palace, Kjell Scherpen for Ipswich. Flemming started on the bench but came on midway through the second half.

Anan Khalaili and Emersonn scored to make it 1-1 by the time the home side were reduced to ten men after more than half an hour. Axel Disasi flew into a nasty challenge and the referee showed him a straight red card.

Just before half-time, Leif Davis put Ipswich ahead, but former FC Groningen striker Jørgen Strand Larsen levelled at 2-2 in the second half. Then Flemming, who arrived from Burnley this summer, tapped in the winner for 2-3 just before time.

AFC Bournemouth - Brentford 2-2

At home, Bournemouth were the better side but still found Brentford difficult to handle. The visitors actually went 0-1 up ten minutes before half-time through Kevin Schade.

Bournemouth did not trail for long. Kluivert made it 1-1 four minutes later as he fell. It was his first goal of the new season.

After half-time, two more goals followed inside ten minutes: Marcus Tavernier for Bournemouth, then Schade again for Brentford. It finished 2-2.