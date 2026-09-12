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Sam Vreeswijk

Translated by

Zian Flemming earns Ipswich Town victory just before time; Justin Kluivert scores for AFC Bournemouth

Crystal Palace vs Ipswich Town
Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town
Premier League
AFC Bournemouth vs Brentford
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Z. Flemming
K. Scherpen
J. Kluivert

Zian Flemming scored his first goal for Ipswich Town on Saturday. The Dutch striker grabbed the winner against Crystal Palace just before time: 2-3. At the same time, Justin Kluivert was also on target for his club AFC Bournemouth.

Crystal Palace - Ipswich Town 2-3

Both sides named a Dutchman in the starting XI: Quinten Timber for Crystal Palace, Kjell Scherpen for Ipswich. Flemming started on the bench but came on midway through the second half.

Anan Khalaili and Emersonn scored to make it 1-1 by the time the home side were reduced to ten men after more than half an hour. Axel Disasi flew into a nasty challenge and the referee showed him a straight red card.

Just before half-time, Leif Davis put Ipswich ahead, but former FC Groningen striker Jørgen Strand Larsen levelled at 2-2 in the second half. Then Flemming, who arrived from Burnley this summer, tapped in the winner for 2-3 just before time.

AFC Bournemouth - Brentford 2-2

At home, Bournemouth were the better side but still found Brentford difficult to handle. The visitors actually went 0-1 up ten minutes before half-time through Kevin Schade.

Bournemouth did not trail for long. Kluivert made it 1-1 four minutes later as he fell. It was his first goal of the new season.

After half-time, two more goals followed inside ten minutes: Marcus Tavernier for Bournemouth, then Schade again for Brentford. It finished 2-2.

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