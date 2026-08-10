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Manchester City agrees personal terms with Lille star Ayyoub Bouaddi as Enzo Maresca prepares for life after Rodri
City move fast for Morocco star
City have made a significant breakthrough in their pursuit of Bouaddi, with the player now having agreed personal terms to move to the Etihad Stadium. The 18-year-old has become a priority for the Citizens following a series of standout performances for both club and country. The deal is understood to be in its final stages as City look to wrap up their business before the Premier League season commences in less than a fortnight.
According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the player is extremely keen to make the switch to England as soon as possible. Romano stated via X: “Ayyoub Bouaddi and his camp have now reached an agreement on personal terms with Manchester City. #MCFC expected to seal the deal with Lille as next step, already advanced as Bouaddi preference would be to join City NOW — rather than in 2027."
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Bouaddi's rising stock
Bouaddi’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of meteoric over the last year. During the 2025-26 campaign, the teenager established himself as a regular in the Lille starting line-up, making a total of 35 starts and five substitute appearances across Ligue 1 and Europa League competitions. His ability to dictate play from deep and his physical maturity have drawn comparisons to some of the game's finest midfielders.
Furthermore, his performances on the international stage have only added to his value, having already earned five starts for Morocco at the World Cup at the tender age of 18.
Maresca's midfield reconstruction
The signing of Bouaddi would represent another massive financial commitment from City, potentially taking their summer spending to the £200 million mark. This follows the high-profile £116 million acquisition of Elliott Anderson from Nottingham Forest earlier in the window.
Negotiations between the two clubs have ramped up significantly over the past week. While Lille were initially holding out for a fee in the region of €100 million (£86m) for their prized asset, reports suggest that City have managed to negotiate that figure down. It is believed that a package worth between €70 million and €80 million could be enough to finalise the transfer.
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Life after Rodri begins
The pursuit of Bouaddi comes at a time of great transition for the Manchester club, particularly in the middle of the park. Following the departure of Rodri to Barcelona, which is expected to be officially confirmed later this week, Maresca has identified the Moroccan international as a key component of his new-look side. Replacing Rodri is perhaps the toughest challenge Maresca has faced since arriving at the club. With the personal terms now settled, the final hurdle remains the formal agreement between City and Lille on the payment structure and add-ons. Given the player's stated preference to join the club immediately, there is optimism from all parties that the transfer will be completed in the coming days.
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