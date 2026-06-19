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Man Utd told to go after Netherlands star who 'could start every week' under Michael Carrick after promising World Cup debut
United urged to prioritise squad depth
Butt has called on Man Utd to move away from a transfer strategy focused solely on superstar signings and instead build greater depth across the squad. The former United midfielder singled out West Ham winger Summerville as a player worth pursuing after his impressive start on the international stage with the Netherlands.
Summerville enhanced his reputation by scoring in a 2-2 draw against Japan, further increasing interest in his services. The Red Devils are understood to be monitoring the 24-year-old as they seek additional attacking options.
- AFP
Butt backs move for Summerville
Speaking exclusively to Paddy Power, Butt identified Summerville as a player who fits the profile required by Man Utd. Butt noted that while the 24-year-old still has room for improvement, his ceiling is high enough to warrant a serious pursuit.
"He's an explosive player, he's good to watch, but I don't think he's consistent enough," Butt explained. "However, the money shouldn’t be a lot to get him, and United have to build a squad.
"It can’t be all about going and getting the superstar signings. Summerville was brilliant for the Netherlands in the first game, so he could potentially start every week for Man United. I'm looking at him thinking he’s got to get a lot more consistent to get to the next level. But I'd still definitely look at signing a player like him."
United need greater strength in reserve
Butt believes one of United's long-standing problems has been a lack of depth beyond the starting XI. In his view, successful teams possess substitutes capable of changing games and maintaining standards when rotation is required.
"We've got to build the squad, the bench has got to be stronger," Butt added. "When you play a team and see their starting 11 but then they’ve got another four that can come on and make a difference, that’s massive.
"When United played Leeds at Old Trafford last season and they got beat, the players on the bench and around the squad weren’t good enough. When they're all fit they’re really good but they still need to build the squad so I'd be going for some players like that as well."
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Rashford decision could shape transfer plans
However, according to The Athletic, any move for Summerville is expected to depend heavily on the future of Marcus Rashford, whose situation remains a key factor in United's summer planning. Whether Summerville joins could hinge on how Carrick and the club reshape their attacking options before the transfer window closes.
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