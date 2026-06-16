Man Utd make shock Crysencio Summerville transfer enquiry as price tag for Netherlands & West Ham winger revealed

The Dutch international has emerged as an incredibly attractive target for Old Trafford decision-makers after netting a trademark goal in the Netherlands' 2-2 tournament draw against Japan. Despite suffering relegation from the top flight with West Ham, the former Leeds United star has seen his stock rise significantly on the international stage, scoring in the 2-2 draw with Japan. According to The Athletic, United have made formal contact regarding the forward, who still has three years remaining on his current contract in East London.



