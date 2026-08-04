Manchester United confirm record-breaking £20m training kit sponsorship deal ahead of new season

Securing what is reported to be the most lucrative training kit agreement in world football was facilitated by United's return to the Champions League this season. The partnership also aligns with upcoming Premier League regulations that will ban gambling companies from featuring on the front of matchday shirts from next season.

Announcing the agreement, United's chief business officer Marc Armstrong said: "We are delighted to welcome Betway as official principal partner. The scale of our exciting new partnership reflects our growth strategy, the enduring global strength and appeal of Manchester United, and our ability to attract leading brands that want to engage with our vast worldwide fanbase."