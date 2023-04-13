Premier League clubs agree to BAN gambling sponsorships on front of matchday shirts

Premier League clubs have voluntarily agreed to end gambling sponsorship on the front of shirts from the beginning of the 2026-27 season.

Ban from 2026-27 season

Eight clubs currently sponsored by gambling firms

Government review on gambling imminent

WHAT HAPPENED? Premier League clubs announced on Thursday that they had decided to cease allowing betting companies as main shirt sponsors. The ban will be phased in, with sponsorships allowed to run until the end of the 2025/26 season. The move has been been welcomed by campaigners but is likely to draw focus on other forms of gambling sponsorship within the sport.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a statement the Premier League said: "Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

"The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation. The Premier League is also working with other sports on the development of a new code for responsible gambling sponsorship. To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The advertising of gambling in sport and sports broadcasting has become a hot topic in recent years. The UK government has been conducting a review of overall gambling legislation with its long-awaited recommendations and consequent legislation due in the coming months.

WHAT NEXT? With future laws likely to restrict gambling advertising in the UK, the Premier League may well be taking a proactive step in voluntarily getting ahead on the issue. However, the focus will no doubt switch to other areas where betting advertising feature heavily, including pitchside advertising and TV broadcasts of games.