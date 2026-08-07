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Man Utd must ‘break the rules’ with Bruno Fernandes as Michael Owen explains what needs to happen in contract talks with talismanic Red Devils captain
Fernandes at Man Utd: Assist record & five Player of the Year awards
That deal does include a 12-month clause that can be triggered by the Red Devils, giving them more time in which to reach a compromise with their skipper, but the hope is that everyone can come to an agreement in the next few weeks.
With the 2026-27 campaign fast approaching, and Fernandes back in training following his involvement with Portugal at the World Cup finals, the ideal scenario would be for an announcement to be made before competitive club action resumes.
Fernandes posted 21 assists for United in the English top-flight last season, snatching an entry in the record books away from Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne, with those exploits further highlighting his value to the collective cause.
He will turn 32 in early September, and has been at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ since January 2020, but remains a talismanic presence for the Red Devils with five Player of the Year awards to his name.
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Man Utd urged to break contract rules for captain Fernandes
Previous interest from the Saudi Pro League has been knocked back, despite United seemingly being open to a sale at one point, and efforts are now being made to fend off more admiring glances. The Red Devils must revise plans when it comes to discussions with players over the age of 30.
Owen shares that opinion, with the Premier League title-winning former United striker - who now helps UK gamblers compare online casinos as the British ambassador for Casino.org - telling GOAL of the need to get a contract extension thrashed out: “If I was Manchester United, I would absolutely do everything.
“There are rules and regs and things like that. Things that you think, ‘well, he's X amount age-wise and you shouldn't be paying this, you shouldn't be giving long contracts, you shouldn't do this’. But sometimes, a player is just so important, so important, that I just think sometimes you have to break the rules.
“If I was Manchester United, I wouldn't be able to bear going into the season without him. He's just that important. Forget his age, forget everything else. He’s just a must if Manchester United are going to continue their progression.”
Will Fernandes be remembered as a Man Utd legend?
Fernandes has taken in 327 appearances for United and scored 107 goals. He has been captain since 2023, with FA Cup and Carabao triumphs on his CV. More is, however, required in order to cement legend status.
Another former Red Devils star, Mikael Silvestre, admits as much, with the Frenchman having told GOAL: “He's a key player and I was happy that he decided not to go to Saudi and stay with United, stick with the club in a difficult moment in the transition.
“He's been here for a number of years, but despite the adversity, he delivered and he was the best player of the league last season. So it's very important that he stays and continues to help the team progress.
“Steven Gerrard is a great at Liverpool, he's never won a Premier League title. He has won the Champions League. It would be nice, but his footprint at United is already big.
“I would say that he needs to have a title, whether it's the league or the Champions League, to become something really special for the supporters, for the history of the club. It's something to be part of a club in a successful time, but you have to win titles.”
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Trophy bids: Red Devils competing for domestic & European honours
United are hoping to compete for the grandest of trophies in the upcoming campaign, having seen Michael Carrick deliver a return to Champions League competition. The Red Devils have also closed the gap on domestic title contenders.
Transfer business has, however, been relatively slow and more additions will be required - while trying to convince Fernandes that he should stay put - in order for the biggest of prizes to be landed.
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