Man Utd & Arsenal ‘both tracking’ Premier League midfielder valued at £60m that missed out on World Cup call-up

Scott has emerged as one of the most sought-after young English talents in the top-flight, with both Manchester United and Arsenal closely monitoring his progress. The midfielder's impressive consistency for Bournemouth has alerted the big hitters, especially after he cemented his reputation as a creative force in the middle of the park.

The Daily Mail reports that any potential suitor will have to dig deep into their pockets to secure his services. It is understood that Bournemouth will demand a fee in the region of £60 million ($79m) for the 22-year-old, who scored the winning goal against Arsenal at Emirates Stadium earlier this season. Despite the heavy interest, the Cherries remain hopeful of tying him down to a new long-term deal.



