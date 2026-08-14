Man City win the race! Midfield wonderkid snubs Man Utd and Liverpool to sign new long-term contract

Manchester City have sent a clear message to their rivals by convincing midfield prodigy Parker to sign a new long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium, according to The Athletic. The 16-year-old was widely considered one of the most sought-after young talents in world football this summer, particularly after his previous terms with the club expired.

The race for his signature was far from a one-horse race, as United and Liverpool were among a host of leading clubs desperate to lure the teenager away from Etihad. Despite the tempting prospect of a fresh start elsewhere, Parker has opted to continue his development under the guidance of City’s coaching staff. He will initially sign scholarship terms before automatically transitioning to a full professional contract when he celebrates his 17th birthday.



