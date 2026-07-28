Josko Gvardiol signs new long-term Man City contract as he makes 'best club in the world' declaration

Signed from RB Leipzig for £77 million in 2023, Gvardiol quickly established himself as a pivotal figure, winning the club's Player of the Year award for the 2024-25 season.

Reacting to his renewal in Manchester, the versatile defender expressed his delight via the club's official channels: "As soon as I knew City wanted to renew my contract, I felt straight away it was what I wanted. The City fans have been unbelievable with me from day one - and the club provide absolutely everything for players. It’s the best club in the world to be at.

"I have felt so much love and respect during my three years here and I don’t take that for granted. The players we have here are amazing. This is a world-class squad that is young and full of potential. I truly believe we will have a lot of success in the coming years."

City director of football Hugo Viana reiterated the board's pride after securing the defender's long-term commitment: "Josko is a player this Club really believes in. He is young, an outstanding professional and already one of the best defenders in the world. Manchester City are committed to keeping our best talent, which is why we are so happy this new contract has been agreed.

"Josko epitomises what we want in our defenders - he can play multiple positions, is quick, strong and when he attacks he does it superbly. He is exceptional. But the way he conducts himself is also very impressive. This is a young man determined to be the best he can be - an approach that is totally aligned with our overall vision. I want to congratulate Josko on this new deal and everyone at City is now focused on ensuring he maximises his potential."