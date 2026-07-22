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Luka Modric wants another crack at the Champions League as Real Madrid legend delays retirement amid uncertainty over AC Milan contract
Modric targets a final trophy haul
Modric is determined to ensure his legendary career ends on a high note rather than the disappointment that defined the conclusion of the previous season. The Croatian playmaker, who has won the Champions League six times and secured the Ballon d'Or, is expected to officially announce a one-year contract extension tomorrow, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Despite approaching his 41st birthday, Modric remains motivated by the prospect of winning silverware under the guidance of Ruben Amorim at San Siro.
The veteran midfielder has no intention of simply making up the numbers in the squad. He was reportedly embittered by the way the last campaign finished, both with the Rossoneri - who finished fifth in Serie A and will consequently settle for Europa League football next season - and the Croatian national team following their early World Cup exit against Portugal in the round of 32. He intends to retire from international football following a farewell match in Split on October 6, allowing him to focus exclusively on AC Milan's pursuit of a second star and a deep run in European competition. Modric knows that winning another major trophy is the definitive way to exit the stage as a champion.
- AFP
Amorim outlines a new role for the veteran
While Modric was a near-constant presence in the starting XI during the 2025-26 season, the upcoming campaign will require a different approach. Amorim and the club hierarchy recognize that a player of his age must be managed carefully to maintain his elite performance levels. With Milan competing across Serie A, the Europa League, and the Coppa Italia, the demand for rotation will be higher than ever, especially considering the physical nature of Amorim's tactical system.
Modric - who featured heavily under former manager Massimiliano Allegri last season, making 37 appearances across all competitions while scoring two goals and providing three assists - is aware that he will likely play a more part-time role. He is set to potentially feature in around 30 high-quality matches rather than the 50 or 60 games the club could face in a full calendar. The emphasis is on quality over quantity; the club prefers a fresh Modric in key moments rather than a fatigued legend struggling to keep pace.
Jashari ready to step into the light
The decision to retain Modric does not signify a lack of faith in Ardon Jashari. The Swiss international arrived last summer for a significant investment of €34m plus bonuses, but his first year was hampered by a serious fibula injury that sidelined him for three months. Under Allegri, Jashari saw limited minutes, but Amorim has a clear vision for the youngster. The Portuguese coach believes Jashari is the perfect fit for the interior midfield role in his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation.
Amorim has extensively studied the former Club Brugge man and believes his combination of playmaking vision and ball-recovery skills makes him an ideal successor to the veteran Croatian. While Jashari only started nine league games last season, he is now set for a much more prominent role. Jashari will join the squad in Perth on August 3, ready to prove he was worth the substantial financial outlay made by the club.
- Getty Images Sport
A balanced tactical coexistence
Finding a way to balance the squad will be Amorim's primary challenge. While Modric and Jashari offer immense technical quality, a midfield pairing featuring both might lack the physical stature required for the Italian top flight. The presence of more muscular options like Youssouf Fofana, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Adrien Rabiot suggests that Amorim will rotate his creative outlets based on the specific demands of the opposition. The Europa League will likely serve as the primary stage for Jashari to gain consistent rhythm and experience.
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