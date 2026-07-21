Luka Modric set to retire from Croatia duty after agreeing AC Milan contract extension

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, everything is in place for Modric to sign a new deal at AC Milan. The midfielder is currently on holiday but has given clear signals to the club hierarchy that he intends to stay for the upcoming campaign.

This extension will keep Modric tied to the club for another year. Modric, now 40, will soon travel to Australia to join his team-mates for their pre-season tour as they prepare for the new season under manager Ruben Amorim. AC Milan have been eagerly waiting to finalise the paperwork, with an official announcement expected in the coming days.



