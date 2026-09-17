Luciano Spalletti confirms USMNT star to start for Juventus against NEC as midfielder makes injury return

While the return of McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso provides a massive lift, Juventus are still grappling with an incredibly long list of absentees that complicates Spalletti's tactical planning. The Bianconeri are set to be without nine senior players in total, including Kenan Yildiz, Khephren Thuram, Manuel Locatelli, and Arkadiusz Milik. Furthermore, Lloyd Kelly is unavailable due to suspension, and Edon Zhegrova remains ineligible as he was not included in the club's official UEFA squad list for the competition. This lack of depth has placed extra responsibility on players like Teun Koopmeiners to maintain high standards.

Spalletti highlighted the importance of his remaining stars stepping up, particularly the Dutch international Koopmeiners, who will be crucial in the midfield battle against his compatriots. "He’s important for us," Spalletti insisted. "We always expect him to play at the level we know he’s capable of. In every game, there are individual, personal decisions to make."

"He has a duty to show us the right decisions. We know he has them in him, otherwise he wouldn’t be a strong, international footballer. I’m convinced because he shows me great things, not just in the games but in training as well. We need those things from Koopmeiners."