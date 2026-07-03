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Georgia Stanway England Women 2026Getty Images
Ameé Ruszkai

Georgia Stanway is an Arsenal player! Lionesses star completes Gunners move after ending four-year stint with Bayern Munich

Arsenal Women
WSL
G. Stanway
Bayern Munich
Women's football
Bundesliga

Lionesses star Georgia Stanway has been unveiled as Arsenal’s first signing of the summer transfer window, following her departure from Bayern Munich. The England international made it known in January that she would be leaving the club at the end of last season and her move to the Gunners has finally been confirmed after months of speculation.