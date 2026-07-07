Lionel Messi achieves World Cup first since Diego Maradona! Magical Argentine emulates fellow countryman during thrilling World Cup great escape act against Egypt

Argentina executed one of the most dramatic turnarounds in tournament history to defeat Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. The South American side found themselves two goals down following strikes from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico.

According to OptaJoe, Argentina were trailing as of the 78th minute, which is the latest any team has ever been two or more goals down in a FIFA World Cup game and come back to win without going to extra-time. Messi sparked the revival by equalising in the 83rd minute after Cristian Romero had pulled a goal back. Enzo Fernandez then headed home the winner in stoppage time, shattering Egyptian dreams and completing a miraculous escape.



