‘We’re still together’ - Lionel Messi reacts to breaking another record as Argentine GOAT scores in a SEVENTH consecutive World Cup game

Having already secured their spot in the last 32, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni took the opportunity to rest his key players, including Messi. The holders joined Mexico and France as the only nations to emerge from the 2026 group stage with a 100 per cent record. Though Jordan were playing for pride in their debut tournament, they struggled to contain Argentina’s squad depth throughout the first half.

Giovani Lo Celso, who famously missed the 2022 triumph through injury, opened the scoring with a clever free-kick that caught the Jordan goalkeeper off guard. Lautaro Martinez then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Marcos Senesi was fouled in a crowded box.