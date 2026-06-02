Why is Lamine Yamal not wearing Spain’s No.10 shirt? Barcelona team-mate Dani Olmo addresses talk of ‘problems behind closed doors'

As La Roja prepare for their latest quest for global glory, the allocation of shirt numbers has generated significant debate among supporters and the media. Many expected Yamal to take over the prestigious No.10, but the jersey has remained with Olmo, while the 18-year-old winger has opted to keep the No.19 he used to wear at club level.

Olmo was quick to clarify that the decision was made without any internal conflict, insisting that the hierarchy within the dressing room remains harmonious. “There are no problems behind closed doors, there’s no fuss about wearing the No. 10. It’s just rumors going around outside,” Olmo said during a recent press conference.