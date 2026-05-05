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Boost for Spain! Lamine Yamal ALREADY back training on grass as Barcelona wonderkid steps up injury recovery ahead of 2026 World Cup
Yamal resumes field work in Barcelona recovery
Yamal has returned to grass training as he continues his recovery from injury at Barcelona, per Cadena SER. The teenager has begun individual exercises on the pitch at the club’s training complex after previously working in the gym during the early stages of rehabilitation. The forward suffered a partial tear of the biceps femoris in his left leg on April 22.
Barcelona opted for a conservative treatment plan rather than surgery. Yamal will not play again for Barcelona in their remaining domestic fixtures. However, his return to on-field work has provided encouragement for both the player and the Spanish national team as preparations continue for the upcoming World Cup.
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Spain boss outlines his plans
De la Fuente has made it clear that Yamal remains an important part of Spain’s plans if he receives medical clearance in time for the tournament. Regarding the players who picked up knocks in the final stretch of the season, De la Fuente said: "They are very important players, because we know the impact they can have in those matches. It's not the same playing in the group stage as it is getting into the round of 32, the round of 16, the quarterfinals. We will assess each case, because our goal is to reach July 19th, the final."
Lessons from the Olmo example
De la Fuente pointed to the example of Dani Olmo at Euro 2024 to explain his patience with injured players ahead of major tournaments.
"He arrived at the Euro 2024 training camp almost injured, which is unpredictable," the coach admitted. "We were close to leaving him out, and then Dani Olmo proved to be a key player in the tournament."
The Spain boss continued: "He was the top scorer, he gave that pass to Mikel Merino, he cleared Germany's goal off the line. And he knew he could have easily gone home because he had a problem with his calf. We decided to stick it out and it worked out well."
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Recovery race ahead of World Cup
Yamal will continue individual sessions and rehabilitation work in the coming weeks as Barcelona’s medical staff monitor his progress closely. While he will miss the final stretch of the club season, the focus is now on ensuring he reaches full fitness in time to join Spain’s squad for the tournament in North America. For now, his return to the grass represents an encouraging step in that process.