'Giving up is not an option' - Lamine Yamal makes passionate vow to Barcelona fans after Champions League exit

"Giving up is not an option," Yamal posted on Instagram. "We gave it our all but it wasn't good enough. This is just part of the road: to get to the top you have to climb, and we know it won't be easy.

"Every mistake is a lesson, and don't doubt that we will learn from each one. We are Barca, and we will be back where we belong. My parents taught me that a man's word is always fulfilled... and we'll bring [the trophy] to Barcelona. Sempre Barca."











