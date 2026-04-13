Explained: Why Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal has changed Instagram profile picture to image of LeBron James

Yamal has made a defiant digital statement ahead of the crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg. The teenager replaced his social media image with a picture of James clutching the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the Cleveland Cavaliers became the first NBA side to overturn a 3-1 series deficit. By aligning himself with this specific moment, the winger is sending a clear message that the tie is far from over despite the current scoreline, drawing immense inspiration from one of the greatest underdog recoveries in modern sporting history.

"He’s one of the role models who can inspire me for tomorrow’s game," Yamal said on Monday when asked about the change. "I hope I play as well as he does. We have a lot of veterans, young players… I’m not the only one."