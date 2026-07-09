AFP
Lamine Yamal makes another public plea for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez to join him at Barcelona
Yamal makes a direct appeal
Yamal has made no secret of his desire to see Alvarez in a Barcelona shirt. The 18-year-old winger has been vocal about the prospect of the Argentine international arriving at the Camp Nou, suggesting that the entire squad is ready to integrate the striker into their ranks. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Spain international provided a glowing assessment of the forward's capabilities and his potential fit within the team.
“Everyone knows he's a top player, the kind everyone wants to play for. I've already said it: we're open to welcoming him, and if he comes, we'll all be very happy. I think he's a great fit for Barca's style. I have no idea what the situation is, but I hope so,” Yamal stated.£50 bonus
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'The best club in the world'
Alvarez has established himself as one of the most reliable forwards in world football, following spells at Manchester City and his current tenure with Diego Simeone's side. Alvarez has been identified as a priority target because of his versatility and work rate. Yamal has previously expressed his desire to play alongside the Atleti forward, and he believes the 26-year-old forward wouldn't regret moving to Camp Nou.
"He is coming to the best club in the world, the best fans in the world, and the best city in the world, in my opinion. So, if I were him, I'd do it. If he wants to come, we are waiting for him, go ahead," Yamal said.
Simeone loses patience with Alvarez
While Yamal is busy playing the role of unofficial agent, the situation back in Madrid has become increasingly strained. Reports suggest that the relationship between the striker and Simeone has reached a breaking point. The Atleti boss, famous for his emphasis on total commitment, is reportedly ready to sanction an exit for the World Cup winner after becoming disillusioned with the player's apparent desire to leave. Simeone is said to have reached his limit following a series of public hints regarding a move to Barcelona. Within the Metropolitano, the atmosphere has shifted, and club officials are now viewing a sale as the most logical way to prevent unrest within the squad.
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The financial hurdle for Laporta
Despite the mutual interest between the player and the club, a move remains complicated by Barcelona's ongoing financial constraints. While sporting director Deco is known to be a huge admirer of Alvarez, the club must find a way to satisfy Atletico’s valuation. The Madrid side are expected to hold out for a premium fee, especially if they are forced to sell to a domestic competitor rather than an overseas suitor. Joan Laporta and the Barcelona board are reportedly exploring various ways to structure a deal that fits within La Liga's strict spending limits.
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