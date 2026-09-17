Long time coming! Jurgen Klopp confirms Marc-Andre ter Stegen as Germany's new No.1 following Manuel Neuer retirement

The transition follows Neuer’s decision to hang up his international boots for good, ending one of the most storied careers in German football history. Klopp acknowledged the massive void left by the former Bayern Munich captain but insisted that Ter Stegen is more than ready to step into the spotlight.

Klopp elaborated on his choice by stating: "A team needs stability and a spine, and then you can add a lot of youth around that. I’ve known him for ages. Manuel Neuer was the best goalkeeper in the world for a long time.

"Nevertheless, everyone knew that Ter Stegen was world-class too. He then suffered an injury at an unfortunate time. At the moment, he is fit and the same goalkeeper he was before. He brings experience with him. He is making a very good impression. Everything depends on performance."



