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Jurgen Klopp's bold new era! Ex-Liverpool boss names TWO Germany squads and unleashes host of debutants for Nations League
Klopp’s radical squad management
Klopp is clearly keen to evaluate the depth of talent at his disposal as Germany prepares for a rigorous UEFA Nations League schedule. By selecting 44 players in total, The 59-year-old tactician is ensuring he gets a first-hand look at both established stars and emerging prospects while managing the physical demands of a congested calendar. Each group will be responsible for two matches, a strategy designed to provide Klopp with a comprehensive look at the depth of talent available to him as he begins his tenure at the helm of the Nationalmannschaft.
The logistics of this selection are unique, with only one player managing to bridge the gap between the two distinct lists. Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen is the solitary figure named in both the 24-man squad designated for the opening two fixtures and the 20-man group assigned for the final two games.
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Fresh faces and surprise call-ups
True to his reputation for nurturing talent, Klopp has opened the door for several uncapped players to make their mark on the international stage. The headlines are dominated by the inclusion of SV Elversberg’s Yannick Keidel, whose performances in the lower tiers have clearly caught the eye of the new management team. Joining him in the potential debutant category are Augsburg’s Hennes Behrens, Freiburg’s Max Rosenfelder, and TSG Hoffenheim’s exciting talent Bambase Conte.
The squad for the first two fixtures against the Netherlands and Greece is a blend of established stars and these emerging prospects. Inter defender Yann Aurel Bisseck and Bayern Munich’s Nathaniel Brown are included in a defensive unit that also features stalwarts like Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck. In midfield, Klopp has balanced the experience of Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala with the energy of Brentford’s Kevin Schade and Leeds United’s Anton Stach.
The second wave and tactical flexibility
For the second set of fixtures, which includes a home clash against Serbia and a return trip to Greece, Klopp has rotated almost the entire roster. This 20-man squad features some of the biggest names in European football, including Barcelona’s Karim Adeyemi and Liverpool’s Florian Wirtz. The tactical flexibility of this group is evident, with RB Leipzig’s Brajan Gruda and Ridle Baku providing width, while Juventus forward Nick Woltemade and Frankfurt’s Jonathan Burkardt lead the line.
Defensively, this second group leans on the familiarity of Stuttgart duo Maximilian Mittelstadt and Finn Jeltsch, alongside Newcastle’s Malick Thiaw. The midfield remains potent with Aleksandar Pavlovic and the versatile Vitaly Janelt from Brentford.
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Fixtures and the road ahead
The Klopp era will officially kick off with one of the most storied rivalries in international football. Germany travel to face the Netherlands on September 24, a match that will serve as a baptism of fire for many of the new call-ups. Following the trip to Amsterdam, the first squad will return home to face Greece on September 27. The transition to the second squad will then take place ahead of the October 1 meeting with Serbia, before the final match of this initial block sees Germany travel back to Greece on October 3.
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