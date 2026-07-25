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Jurgen Klopp already bringing 'incredible euphoria' to Germany after announcement as new coach but Liverpool legend outlines big challenges ahead
The immediate impact of the Klopp factor
Appointed on Friday to succeed Julian Nagelsmann on a contract through to 2030, Klopp is already making his mark. The coach warned the press that he would happily quit his job if he finds himself under unnecessary scrutiny in the media. Taking on the fourth management role of a glittering career - following spells at Mainz, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool - this marks his first return to coaching since stepping down at Anfield in 2024. A two-time FIFA Best Men's Coach (2019, 2020) and three-time German Football Manager of the Year (2011, 2012, 2019), the decorated tactician brings unmatched pedigree to the role. Speaking toSky Sport, Hamann highlighted how Klopp invigorated a disillusioned fanbase during his introductory press conference, restoring optimism to a national side that has lacked consistency since 2014.
Reflecting on the initial reception to the appointment, Hamann noted the sheer power of Klopp's personality. He explained: "Listening to the reactions, you can see that he ignited an incredible euphoria simply through his presence and demeanor. That's something the country needs. There were one or two statements I couldn't quite understand. But what he achieves simply by being present at the DFB as national coach, we saw in the response." This psychological boost is seen as the first step in a long road to recovery for the four-time world champions.
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Building unity beyond tactical setups
Klopp boasts a glittering managerial record - winning two Bundesliga titles with Dortmund, ending Liverpool’s 30-year wait for a Premier League trophy, and lifting the Champions League among numerous other honors. However, international football presents unique hurdles. Hamann pointed out that Klopp is "dependent on what the clubs make available to you," noting "you can’t just buy a player like you can at a club." Yet, he remains adamant that Germany's current squad is simply underperforming relative to its potential.
Hamann believes the key to success at upcoming tournaments lies in the team's mental and social collective rather than just individual talent. He suggested that previous failures were rooted in a lack of harmony, stating: "I believe we’re much better than we showed at the World Cup. There probably could, or should, have been two, three, or even four players who could have helped us. If you create a group dynamic and a sense of unity, then more would have been possible at this World Cup. We know that other nations are better than us. But that doesn’t mean you can’t beat them. I believe that if he can create the cohesion that his predecessor failed to do, then we’ll do quite well at the next European Championship and World Cup."
Solving the midfield engine room crisis
Beyond the intangibles of spirit and unity, Klopp faces a significant technical challenge to revitalise a side plagued by years of failure. Germany have struggled to make a mark since their 2014 World Cup triumph, suffering back-to-back group stage exits in 2018 and 2022 before a round-of-32 exit to Paraguay in the last World Cup. Hamann identifies the central midfield - a long-standing "Achilles' heel" - as Klopp's most pressing tactical concern, arguing that this central core is where major tournaments are ultimately won or lost.
The tactical analysis from Hamann was blunt regarding where Klopp’s priorities must lie. "Games are won in midfield," Hamann asserted. "We know we're quite well-staffed both up front and at the back. We have good wingers. Then we need to find a midfield pairing. That's the most important thing. That's the engine room, that's where games are won, and that's been our Achilles' heel time and time again in recent years."
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The looming search for a new number one
Goalkeeping is another pressing issue, especially after Manuel Neuer returned from international retirement for the last World Cup, only to retire once again following Germany’s exit. Addressing the vacancy, Hamann suggested bold choices for long-term stability: "At the back, we obviously need to find a goalkeeper. My choice would probably be Nubel. If he trusts Urbig, it might make sense to put him right there in goal, because he'll probably play more in Munich this season."
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